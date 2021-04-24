SHERIDAN — The Mandel Cabin and Post Office, originally constructed in 1880 and now a museum owned by the National Society of The Colonial Dames of America in the State of Wyoming, has new indoor lighting to show off its interior display.
The Mandel Cabin and Post Office is open for self-guided viewing from spring through fall at the Dorothy King Reflective Garden in the Whitney Commons Park in Sheridan.
Each spring, the Wyoming Dames send a special invitation to all Sheridan County third-graders during their study of Sheridan County history, making the cabin a favorite field trip destination, according to a press release.
In 2020, The NSCDA in Wyoming and Whitney Benefits teamed up to bring visitor display lighting to the interior of the historic cabin. The NSCDA in Wyoming had budgeted $1,700 for the lighting project and Whitney Benefits offered to pay half of the installation costs and the monthly electrical bills.
Richard Moore, of Moore Glass, donated time to repair the front window in preparation for a push-button switch; Peter Burgess donated a hand-built barn wood box to cover the electrical panel inside; and Rex Arney donated his time to photograph the finished project.
Sheridan Electric installed the lighting and donated extra time fine tuning the installation.
When the original logs of the Mandel Cabin were discovered under some old white cladding of a building slated for demolition in the late 1960s, the NSCDA in Wyoming raised enough money to restore the logs to a somewhat smaller version of their original configuration. Whitney Benefits, an educational foundation formed by the late Edward A. Whitney, helped in the final steps of the restoration by providing a site for the cabin in the Dorothy King Reflective Garden at the Whitney Commons Park. The cabin now has a permanent home close to where it was originally built. Whitney established the first bank in an extension of the building when the logs of the Mandel Cabin were moved to main street and he lived in its second story.
Built by George Mandel, the Mandel Cabin became the area’s first post office in 1881, which put Sheridan on the map. ‘Mandel, Wyoming’ was later renamed by John D. Loucks, who purchased the cabin in 1882 and chose the name ‘Sheridan’ in honor of Gen. Philip Sheridan, who was Loucks’ commanding officer in the civil war.
Along with the Dutch Henry cabin, which at one time was attached to the Mandel Cabin by a breezeway, the two early structures served as Sheridan’s first community center, functioning as the first post office, store and school, and as the site of the first church service and election. The Dutch Henry cabin is memorialized with a stone monument at the corner of Brooks and Smith streets.
Although the cottonwood logs of the Dutch Henry cabin did not survive, somehow, the pine logs of the Mandel Cabin did, despite being moved many times.
Last summer, The Mandel Cabin and Post Office became part of NSCDA’s Great American Treasures, which is a collection of more than 60 museums across the country that tell the story of how America became America. Further information about the Mandel Cabin and Post Office can be found at nscdawy.org and click on Mandel Cabin or in a brochure available outside the cabin.