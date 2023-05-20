internet fraud 5-20.jpg
Photo illustration: A potential victim of internet fraud considers sending their credit card information online. Sheridan County Commissioner and former sheriff Allen Thompson said internet fraud affects members of the Sheridan community sometimes to the tune of tens of thousands of dollars.

 Shelby Kruse | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — A recent study conducted by the CyberWyoming Alliance revealed the most common online fraud tactics affecting citizens around the state. Sheridan County Commissioner and former sheriff Allen Thompson said internet fraud is a continuing issue locally, sometimes impacting victims to the tune of tens of thousands of dollars.

Thompson said the scale of the money lost to internet scams is commonly underestimated. From the outside looking in, people might estimate losses of tens to hundreds of dollars, but Thompson said victims of internet fraud regularly lose out on thousands.

Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022. 

