SHERIDAN — For some students, the idea of a desk job sounds boring. They desire something more hands-on, a job that requires problem-solving skills and perhaps fresh air on a daily basis.
Paige Padilla and Katelyn Lee, for example, plan to pursue careers that may require them to get a little dirty.
Padilla, a Sheridan High School senior, is currently interning at S&K Auto learning skills necessary to become a mechanic.
She spends her time at the shop helping to sweep floors, cleanup work stations and helps with filing. She also checks in with each mechanic to see if she can help with any projects.
“It’s a good start for what I’m hoping to do,” Padilla said. “It requires critical thinking skills and problem solving. It makes me think outside the box.”
In addition, Padilla has learned to interact with customers and explain the work that needs done along with the plans to accomplish it.
These are all tasks she said should translate to her chosen field — welding. She plans to attend Sheridan College’s technology program to study the trade and start her own business.
The business, she said, will mirror some of the projects she has already made for friends and family — metal and wood decorations and furniture.
Lee also hopes to spend most of her career away from a desk and an office. She’s currently interning at Rocky Mountain Discount Sports, helping primarily with the store’s retail operations.
More than anything, though, she plans to become a hunting guide. She grew up hunting and fishing and said she loves the challenge of trying to find the animals, getting outside and building relationships with other hunters.
While her internship focuses in the store, the opportunity has connected the SHS senior with local guides, who have allowed her to tag a long on recent hunts.
“They really love it that a girl wants to be out and involved,” Lee said. “It’s definitely a male-dominated activity, but they’re all very supportive and like the idea of me becoming a guide.
Lee said she believes she’ll be able to offer something her guiding counterparts cannot.
“I think being a woman, it will give an opportunity to lady hunters to come and not feel as nerve-wracking as with a male guide,” she said, adding that having a female guide could put some hunters at ease.
Lee added that some individuals she has gone into the field with also said they’d enjoy bringing their daughters to hunt and having Lee guide them.
In the meantime, though, Lee is using her internship to learn more about various hunt areas, when different hunting seasons occur and the tendencies of both local and out-of-state hunters.