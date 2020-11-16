SHERIDAN — Health care entities can use all the help they can get right now, but a few new recruits from Sheridan High School won’t have the skills or education necessary to serve for at least several more years.
While not necessarily seeking to serve as physicians, three high school students are currently working in various health-related jobs this semester.
Addy Bolton, 17, has known she wants to study medicine, but COVID-19 has prevented her from working at an internship in some of the more traditional health care offices in the community. Instead, she’s studying under Dr. Brandi Bilyeu, an optometrist with Eye Care of the Big Horns.
As a result, Bolton said she hopes to study pre-optometry next year when she begins her post-secondary studies at Montana State University in Bozeman or the University of Wyoming.
She’s enjoyed meeting and getting to know new clients each day at the office. She said she also likes that the patients scheduling appointments do not typically have medical emergencies, taking a little stress off the care providers.
“I like the blood and gore and stuff of medicine,” Bolton said. “But I also like the lower risk factor.”
Each day Bolton is in the office, she talks with Bilyeu about patients, learns about previous conditions and any current concerns. If she doesn’t know what one is, she’ll spend time looking it up and reading about it.
In slower times, Bilyeu will help her research optometry schools, too.
“She shows me how to do things and let’s me try things,” Bolton said of Bilyeu. “She really cares about how successful I am, figuring out what I’m going to do and all that.”
Dana Weatherby also hopes to pursue a field in medicine, perhaps in dentistry or nursing.
She is currently working in Dr. Michelle Meehan’s office, a dentist in Sheridan. If patients express consent, Weatherby is allowed to be in the room while Meehan performs dental procedures like crowns, fillings or extractions. Other days, she watches hygienists go through their routines, helps to sanitize rooms and run X-rays.
Weatherby also hopes to attend MSU-Bozeman, but still isn’t sure whether she’ll pursue dentistry or the training to become a nurse practitioner. Either way, she knows she’s in for several more years of schooling following graduation from SHS.
She said she is considering those two specific jobs within medicine because they would allow her to still have time for family and time outside of work. She, too, liked that many patients she would see would not have life-threatening emergencies.
When Brittney Charlson was in seventh grade, she decided she should go into physical therapy. At the time, she didn’t really know what that meant, but now, through her internship with Core Physical Therapy, she has gotten a look at the career firsthand.
Charlson spends her time observing the staff at Core as they interact with patients. Her favorite part, she said, is seeing patients walking in maybe struggling a little bit, but leaving in much better shape or better able to move.
It’s fascinating, just watching the progression clients make,” Charlson said.
While their futures may not be crystal clear, all three of the young women seemed sure they would end up in a health care profession.
With a shortage of health care professionals expected in the coming decades, according to the Association of American Medical Colleges, the three have a high chance of success in finding and maintaining careers in their chosen fields.