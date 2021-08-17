SHERIDAN — Join staff and volunteers from Rosebud Battlefield State Park for a hike up to Crook’s Hill at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Historians will discuss key points of the battle and some of the history of the Sioux Wars. Participants should meet the AmeriCorps member at the kiosk at 10 a.m.
The hike will require extensive walking up a gradual incline; however, you may contact the park the day before to arrange for accommodations if necessary. Those planning to attend are asked to bring water and a snack.
For additional information, contact Rosebud Battlefield State Park at 406-757-2298.