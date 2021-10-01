SHERIDAN — Two new interpretive signs will help visitors to Soldier Ridge and Red Grade trail systems understand the history of the area, due in large part to the efforts of Sheridan Community Land Trust Historical Program Manager Carrie Edinger.
The two signs on Red Grade Trails highlight the history of the area around Red Grade Road, while another explores culture and heritage of Plains Indian Tribes. A third sign, located on The Link Trail, part of the Soldier Ridge Trail System, depicts a panoramic view of the Bighorns as seen from Soldier Ridge. It identifies prominent peaks, shares Plains Indian Tribes place names and tells stories and locations of many historic events.
The goal, according to Edinger, is to help visitors to the trails develop a deeper sense of place by learning more about the land, history and culture that make Sheridan County so special.
“Telling these stories of local and regional history and culture on interpretive signs offers public accessibility to the various perspectives and inhabitants of the area, while being onsite where it is being depicted,” Edinger said.
The sites and content of the signs were chosen by historical research and observation of the landscapes from the SCLT trail systems. From there, Edinger reached out to local, regional, state, federal and tribal groups in Wyoming, Montana and beyond with an invitation to have their voices tell their story through the signs. By the time she was finished, people from nearly 20 groups contributed to the stories presented.
Securing the signs in the ground is the culmination of a project nearly two years in the making. However, Edinger has plans to create and install more interpretive signs that help people continue to connect with the history and people of the area.
Among them are updates to the Black Diamond Historic Trail interpretive signs and Tongue River Water Trail as part of a partnership with the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality Abandoned Mine Land. These updated signs will include mine safety information at each site while also incorporating historical and cultural information about each site.
Curt and Linda Schwamb shared their time to have the signs installed this summer.
If you don’t have time to see the signs along the trails, copies of all three are on display at Sheridan County Travel and Tourism. The Bighorns Panoramic sign is also on display at The Wyoming Room in the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library.
The signs are also available anywhere with an internet connection on SCLT’s website sheridanclt.org.