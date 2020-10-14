SHERIDAN — The Brothers Grimm hit the WYO Performing Arts and Education stage this weekend with an epic fairytale about wishes, family and the choices we make.
Presented in conjunction with the Sheridan Civic Theatre Guild, performances of "Into the Woods" will be held Oct. 16-17 and 22-24 at 7 p.m.; and Oct 18 and 25 at 2 p.m.
Theater-goers who purchase tickets opening weekend Oct. 16 or 17 will be invited to attend a pre-show party and costume contest on Art Alley (Brundage Street between Brooks and Main streets) weather dependent.
The show features a talented cast of local performers following storybook characters everyone thought they knew on a quest to fulfill their wishes and dreams.
Patrons can purchase tickets at wyotheater.com to attend one of eight performances with a limited number of seats available. Streaming tickets will not be offered, and attendees will be encouraged to wear masks.