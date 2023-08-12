CLEARMONT — Kamryn Michelena, a rising senior at Arvada-Clearmont High School, was recently named to the Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD) National Student Leadership Council.
Michelena will join 16 other students from around the country on the national leadership council, which advises the SADD National Board of Directors on strategies and programs that promote traffic safety. She is the only student representative from Wyoming on the council.
After an application and interview process earlier this summer, Michelena said she found out in July that she’d been named to the national leadership team.
Michelena was motivated to join SADD because she saw it as a way to positively impact the health and safety of her fellow students and community members.
“I just saw how the issues that it covered were so important. I was like, ‘I want to be involved in that and make change in my community,’” Michelena said. “It's peer to peer … we get lectures about this kind of stuff all the time, but as a student, getting to talk to your peers about it is kind of cool because it gives a different level of understanding.”
Michelena will serve as the chair of the national leadership council’s Traffic Safety Committee, and said she’s particularly passionate about helping youth understand the importance of safe driving practices, like wearing a seatbelt and avoiding distractions.
“That's kind of my thing, and we have a lot of great resources,” Michelena said. “Traffic safety is such an important thing to talk to teens about.”
Michelena has been a member of the SADD chapter at Clearmont K-12 School for six years, and is also involved with FFA, student council, music, Sources of Strength, volleyball, basketball and track and field. She recently started her own initiative called Augment Habits, which aims to help people develop habits that improve their mental and physical health.
“Her dad and I are just so proud of her,” Michelena’s mother Shawna Michelena said. “She's intrinsically motivated, so she takes this on on her own. I'm just excited to see where this leads and then where she goes after this year.”
Though Michelena hasn’t yet settled on her post-high school plans, she plans to play college volleyball and eventually attend physical therapy school.
During her senior year, Michelena hopes to get more seventh-grade students from Clearmont K-12 School involved in SADD. She traveled to the Wyoming Association for Career and Technical Education State Conference this summer to promote SADD with her younger sister Dellana Michelena, who is also a member of the organization. They also had the opportunity to speak to Gov. Mark Gordon about SADD at the event.
Caroline Elik is the education and sports reporter for The Sheridan Press.