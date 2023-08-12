CLEARMONT — Kamryn Michelena, a rising senior at Arvada-Clearmont High School, was recently named to the Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD) National Student Leadership Council.

Michelena will join 16 other students from around the country on the national leadership council, which advises the SADD National Board of Directors on strategies and programs that promote traffic safety. She is the only student representative from Wyoming on the council.

Caroline Elik is the education and sports reporter for The Sheridan Press. 

