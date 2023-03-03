SHERIDAN — As the final phase in the Invasive and Other Select Plant Management project, Bighorn National Forest officials concluded an objection resolution meeting with several objectors Oct. 19, 2022.
The resolution meeting resulted in officials removing the treatment of native plant species including mountain big sagebrush and duncecap larkspur from the final decision; this was the common point of objection.
The forest may pursue this option in another project.
Forest officials are planning to implement the portions of Preferred Alternative 2 that propose to treat non-native invasive plant species on the Bighorn National Forest using a condition-based and integrated invasive plant treatment strategy. A Final Record of Decision was issued Feb. 24, clarifying the treatment options selected within the Preferred Alternative 2.