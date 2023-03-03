sagebrush stock
Courtesy photo | Adobe Stock

SHERIDAN — As the final phase in the Invasive and Other Select Plant Management project, Bighorn National Forest officials concluded an objection resolution meeting with several objectors Oct. 19, 2022.

The resolution meeting resulted in officials removing the treatment of native plant species including mountain big sagebrush and duncecap larkspur from the final decision; this was the common point of objection.

