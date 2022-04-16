SHERIDAN — Each spring, the first shoots of green grass across the prairie mean warm weather to come.
Unfortunately, the first grasses to sprout in northeastern Wyoming are also often invasive species known to wreak havoc on the ecosystem.
“Invasive species are one of the biggest problems that producers are facing,” said Alex Orozco-Lopez, the agriculture and natural resources educator for UW Extension in Crook County.
The list of invasive grasses found in Wyoming includes medusahead, ventenata, cheatgrass and bulbous bluegrass. Weeds include Canadian thistle and leafy spurge.
According to Orozco-Lopez, invasive species can reduce forage availability, quality and species diversity and have an economic impact in reducing the forage available for livestock and wildlife.
“The most effective way of controlling these species is through early detection and managing them early to keep them from spreading,” Orozco-Lopez said.
To help the public learn how to identify invasive, non-native grasses, the UW Extension will host three workshops in early May in Gillette, Sheridan and Sundance. The free public workshops, all covering the same topics, are scheduled for 3-6 p.m. in:
• Gillette: Tuesday, May 3, George Amos Memorial Building Cottonwood Room.
• Sheridan: Tuesday, May 10, UW Extension Center, 1090 Dome Loop.
• Sundance: Tuesday, May 17, Crook County Courthouse Community Room.
The workshops are for anyone who wants to learn more about how to identify and control the invasive species, and to learn about their economic effects.
In 2016, medusahead and ventenata were found in Sheridan County by University of Wyoming researchers surveying for other reasons, said Amber Marosok, assistant supervisor for Sheridan County Weed and Pest. From there, several Weed and Pest organizations from Sheridan, Johnson, Crook and Campbell counties joined to form the North East Wyoming Invasive Grass Working Group alongside the Game and Fish, Forest Service, NRCS and the Conservation District.
Together the group decided to try to eradicate medusahead, which was less widespread, and manage ventenata, which was found in a much larger area. Both grasses, Marosok said, are so high in silica content that no animals eat them. Ventenata is native to southern Europe, western Asia and northern Africa, and medusahead is an exotic, invasive, self-pollinated winter annual grass. It germinates in the fall, overwinters as a seedling, and can have multiple flushes, according to the NRCS.
“Sheridan is kind of the hot spot for overall invasive grasses in Wyoming,” Invasive Grasses Extension Educator Jaycie Arndt with the UW Extension Office said.
At the Sheridan event only, Sheridan County Weed and Pest will be present calibrating weed sprayers, and hosting their annual grasses tour, also an educational opportunity for people wanting to learn more about Wyoming grasses.
“We also have information and pictures on our website under the invasive grasses tab, or people can come to our office to find out ways to identify all kinds of invasive grasses like cheatgrass and broadleaf weeds,” Marosok said. “If you have a suspicious grass, you can take a picture of it or bring it into our office.”
Arndt said invasive grasses decrease forage quality and quantity, increase the fire cycle and decrease biodiversity.
“They are pretty terrible,” she said.
Many invasive grasses are winter annual grasses, which are quite a bit different from normal Wyoming grasses, usually perennials. Native grasses emerge a little bit later in the spring than invasive ones.
“The initial green-up you see in the spring, a lot of that is actually the invasive grasses,” Arndt said. “Most of these basically mature by June, so you will see them turn purple or brown really early in the summer, and the perennials we like stay green into the growing season. They start to turn brown in August.”
Cheatgrass, perhaps the easiest to recognize, turns purple in the middle of June and it has no forage quality, she said. Because cheatgrass is already widespread, it will not be eradicated but can be managed.
“When something has already become widespread, it may be just trying to contain it to a smaller area, or keeping it from spreading,” Arndt said. “In a different direction, something like medusahead is actually contained in Sheridan County still. We are trying to eradicate it before it spreads to the rest of the state.”
Invasive grasses are also present in town, although broadleaf weeds are likely the bigger challenge for gardeners. Those will be covered in the classes in May as well.
Ultimately, invasive species can cause a lot of problems in ways people might not think about, Arndt said.
“For example, take fire. Those annual grasses basically are done producing early in the summer, and they are very flammable. We have seen an increase in grass fires in recent years. Controlling those is important, and there are also little things like the biodiversity,” Arndt said. “If you like to go out and see lush green fields with wildflowers, these invasive grasses and weeds are detrimental to that. The aesthetic value goes down. And then, there is a long list if you are a producer.”