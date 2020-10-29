SHERIDAN — Several agencies expressed continued concern with Title 25, raising a multitude of issues ranging from a complete rewrite of the law to changing different elements that pertain to specific agencies.
Title 25 allows law enforcement or medical professionals to execute an emergency hold, detaining a person who is determined to be a threat to themselves or others as a result of mental illness.
In an attempt to reconcile some gaps in the Title 25 arrest and hold processes, Joint Judiciary Committee legislative representatives and senators amended the current statute to fix some of the issues they’ve been hearing from stakeholders in the process. While most agencies agreed that some change is better than no change, others believed a full rewrite of the statute would serve stakeholders better in the process.
“The more I look at Title 25, it seems like it’s a lot like the bubblegum I used to buy as a kid. The more you chew it, the harder it gets,” Rep. Washut, R-Casper, said. “The complexity of this title in our statutes and the number of different stakeholders who are interested in it makes it all the more complex for us to try and work through.”
A long list of public commenters on the Title 25 issues included deputy county attorneys, the Wyoming Hospital Association, Wyoming Department of Family Services, Wyoming Department of Health, a district court judge and the Wyoming Association of Sheriffs and Chiefs of Police.
Legislators started with changing language in the bill. The term of gatekeeper — or the mental health professional helping determine best steps for the patient with other stakeholders — would be referred to as a treatment coordinator. Emergency custody would replace detention and refers to those temporarily transported and in the care of the state but does not include involuntary hospitalizations or outpatient treatment.
Transportation costs held up the bill, as Washut offered an amendment removing the fiscal impact on the Wyoming Department of Health, who was charged with reimbursing a county for costs incurred by Title 25 stakeholders in transportation and holds.
With the dire fiscal outlook for the state this year, Washut said he heard any fiscal note on a bill would be difficult to pass during the general session, thus removing parts of the bill would help it move through.
Sheridan Deputy County Attorney Clint Beaver mentioned several meetings in which he was involved with multiple stakeholders recently that helped him compile a list of outstanding issues.
“There are several unresolved issues at this point, some more significant than others,” Beaver said.
His short list included the issue of whether 10-day emergency holds should be extended beyond 10 days, if a fourth criteria should be added to definitions to include when a patient fails to remain compliant on their medications and the role of attorneys after an involuntary hospitalization is entered.
“There is more work that really is outstanding,” Beaver said, noting the attorney’s association is willing to continue working on the outstanding issues beyond the interim meeting.
Certain elements of the statute remain a question during the process of a Title 25 hold in Sheridan County, although issues are not unique to the county.
“I’ve been doing this Title 25 for over four years here and occasionally there will be a portion of that statute that the judge and I both scratch our heads on,” Beaver said. “It really called out for a complete overhaul, a clean up, and...the committee wasn’t really inclined to do that. They wanted to just work with the existing structure and make their additions and deletions.”
Co-chairman Sen. Tara Nethercott, R-Cheyenne, mentioned her uneasiness with voting for a bill with multiple issues outstanding, but said she would vote yes with the intention that legislators would “work it hard” either in another interim meeting or in the time before or during session.
While nothing in the current bill draft is a “show-stopper” for several agencies, the issues left out of the draft remain a concern for stakeholders.
“I don’t think anything that’s in there creates problems, it’s just a matter of problems that aren’t being dealt with,” Beaver said. “We’re disappointed.”
Legislators will ask for another interim meeting to help resolve outstanding issues, including whether a fiscal note on this bill is viable due to the extra step of having to go through the Joint Appropriations Committee and potentially losing ground in a strapped fiscal year for the state.