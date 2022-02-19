SHERIDAN — In 2021, a projected 245,500 information technology jobs were added to the 12.4 million in the current industry, according to Cyberstates. To meet the demands of the growing field, Sheridan High School offers computer science classes, along with TestOut PC Pro, a program certification, to allow high-schoolers to be career or college ready by the time they receive a diploma.
Information technology courses are part of the career technical education course pathways at SHS, which gives students a foothold in the workplace or higher education by partnering with Sheridan College and local business internships.
Classes in information technology are offered at many different levels. At the entry level, SHS offers an application inventor course familiarizing students with using Javascript, a programming language enabling a wide range of complex features on web pages including, but not limited to, 2D- and 3D-animation and controlling multimedia.
The next class in the sequence is a class that teaches students how to use python, a computer programming language used to build websites and software, and to create shapes using turtle programming, an extension of the python program that functions as an introduction into coding and graphics.
“I think every student should try the basic computer science classes because everything is changing to computation,” said Sharon Deutscher, an information technology teacher at SHS. “That’s one of the things we stress and the kids really understand how to do computations, how to problem solve, how to fail and then fix the problem and come back and be successful. So even if they have no interest in computer science, I really believe that students should take computer science because we’re really moving in that direction as a society.”
The class also offers students opportunities to create games as part of a national competition, but time constraints have yet to see any SHS student compete, Deutscher said.
Deutscher also teaches Web Design I and II at SHS, where students learn basics of the web programming language known as HTML and CSS to build websites.
Some of the activities that the students do include making landscapes using the programs they learn in the course. Zach Kershaw, a junior in Deutscher’s Web Design II class, said that he was looking forward to learning how to use Weebly, a program that is used to help build and design websites.
Web design is projected to grow 13% between 2020 and 2030, faster than other career fields, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
This growth has captured student’s interests and promises a way into the information technology field directly after graduation, said Shirley Coulter, an information technology teacher at SHS.
“Coding is easy to get into. It’s always applicable to everything. There’s so many different things you can do with it. That’s one of my favorite things about it,” said Nolan Schalle, a junior at SHS.
Projects created in the classroom can be carried into AP Computer Science I and II courses. Alongside the Computer Science Principles class, these advanced courses require students to create a project and pass a test to earn college credit, which is equivalent to an entry-level computer science course at the University of Wyoming, Deutscher said.
Coulter, focuses on network systems courses in computer repair and maintenance. These courses are concurrent enrollment courses with TestOut Pro certifications awarded at the end of the course.
“We have many students use these to actually secure jobs in Sheridan and when they go off to college,” Coulter said.
TestOut Pro certification is a gateway for many IT professionals to begin their careers in IT support-related positions. IT support jobs require necessary skills such as installing, repairing, configuring, securing and managing computer hardware, operating systems and software. These are foundational skills that help a student interested in an IT support path and gives them a head start in pursuing computer engineering or computer science at a two- or four-year institution, Coulter said.
Another component to the courses at SHS includes a concurrent enrollment Microsoft course that gives students college credit and industry certification as well.
“We are constantly trying to get students certified,” Coulter said. “Certainly a lot of them go to college, but we also want to make sure they have some job skills, some soft skills and some certifications so they can walk out this building and be employed almost immediately.”
These foundational classes feed into a degree path at Sheridan College.
Mark Thoney, a computer science instructor at Sheridan College, said these courses help set students on the path to learning the art of computer science.
“You become really proficient based on the amount of time you practice, not how much time you spend sitting in class,” Thoney said.
The computer science program at Sheridan College currently has one path, but Thoney said they are expanding their offerings starting in August from four topic classes to 12, reducing the amount of math classes in the original curriculum. This will give students more job-ready skills at the end of two years seeking an associate degree.
Nathan Sawyer, a junior at SHS, took a dual-enrollment cybersecurity course at the college during the fall semester.
“I got to learn a lot about Linux and cybersecurity and a whole bunch of cybersecurity attacks. It was a bunch of relevant information that I got to apply immediately,” Sawyer said.
Sawyer said the skills he’s learned from the courses he’s taken at Sheridan College and SHS helped him get a job at BusTech Computing.
“(It’s more focused on) real world application than those little test out thingies. It’s not as simple as drag and drop, or flip the cables upside down,” Sawyer said.