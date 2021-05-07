SHERIDAN — As early as next week, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyoming, will face a vote that could remove her from the third-highest leadership role in the U.S. House of Representatives.
And while Sen. John Barrasso stopped short of expressing support for Cheney during a visit to Sheridan May 6, he said removing a Wyoming resident from one of the House’s highest offices would be a major loss for the state. Cheney currently serves as the House Republican Conference Chair.
“I think it’s always helpful to have Wyoming in the forefront of all activities, including on the House floor,” Barrasso told The Sheridan Press after he spoke at a Rotary Club of Sheridan Wyoming lunch Thursday. “That’s how our voice is heard. Wyoming is certainly different than states on the East and West coasts. The leader of the Senate in the Democratic Party is from New York and the Speaker of the House is from California. They have very little understanding of our needs in our state. The more Wyoming’s voice can be heard, the better.”
Barrasso compared Cheney’s leadership role to his role as a ranking member of the Committee on Energy and Natural Resources. He was recently able to use that power to bring Gov. Mark Gordon and Ramaco Carbon CEO Randy Atkins to testify before the committee. Those kinds of opportunities aren’t available when Wyoming residents don’t hold positions of power, Barrasso said.
“It’s of great value to have Wyoming in leadership positions,” Barrasso said. “It allows us to be heard in ways that we wouldn’t be heard otherwise.”
The House Republican Conference serves as the organizational forum to elect party leaders at the outset of each new Congress. The conference meets on a weekly basis to discuss party policy, pending legislative issues and other matters of concern. As chair, Cheney presides over conference meetings, which are composed of all members of the Republican party.
A vote to oust Cheney could happen as soon as May 12 and comes in the aftermath of Cheney’s vote to impeach former President Donald J. Trump earlier this year. A number of House Republicans, and Trump, have endorsed Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-New York, for Cheney’s role.
On Wednesday, Trump tweeted Stefanik was “a far superior choice, and she has my COMPLETE and TOTAL Endorsement for GOP Conference Chair."
Cheney, who survived a similar vote in February when House Republicans voted 145-61 in favor of keeping her on the leadership team, has refused to back down from her criticisms of former President Trump.
In a recent Washington Post opinion piece, Cheney repeated her view that Republicans should "steer away from the dangerous and anti-democratic Trump cult of personality" if it hopes to win elections in the future.
When asked if he shared Cheney’s concerns about the future of the party, Barrasso said Republicans should be united and focused on defeating the Democrats in the midterm election rather than looking backward toward the 2020 election.
“My focus is on the 2022 election and stopping the Biden administration,” Barrasso said. “The presidential election was six months ago. We need to be focused on the next election, not the last election.”
Barrasso said he looked forward to continuing to work with Cheney regardless of the House’s decision.
“We are only a three-member delegation, and we need all three of us working together in order to fight against the Biden administration,” Barrasso said. “(Cheney) and I disagree on some issues including impeachment, but we’re not going to let that stand in the way of doing what is best for Wyoming.”