RANCHESTER — Itty Bitty Singing and Movement with Music Together of the Bighorns will begin Sept. 12 for an eight-week session.
Participants will have the chance to sing, dance and jam. Music Together is an early childhood music and motion program for children up to age 5 and the grown-ups who love them. Older siblings are also welcome.
The eight-week session will begin Sept. 12 and take place on Mondays from 5:30-6:15 p.m. at the Tongue River Valley Community Center in Ranchester.
The cost to participate is $85 per family and $40 for each additional sibling. The cost includes an illustrated songbook, CD and digital downloads, parent guide, growth chart and online access to Family Music Zone.
Those interested in participating should call 307-655-9419 or see trvcc.org.