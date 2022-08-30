family playing children stock.jpg
Courtesy photo |

RANCHESTER — Itty Bitty Singing and Movement with Music Together of the Bighorns will begin Sept. 12 for an eight-week session.

Participants will have the chance to sing, dance and jam. Music Together is an early childhood music and motion program for children up to age 5 and the grown-ups who love them. Older siblings are also welcome.

