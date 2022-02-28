SHERIDAN — The annual Jackalope Jump fundraiser will take place March 5 at the Goose Valley Fire Department.
Registration to participate will begin at 10 a.m., with the event starting at noon.
For years, the Jackalope Jump has challenged Wyomingites at numerous locations around the state to be “Freezin’ for a Reason,” and support Special Olympics Wyoming. All funds raised go to support programming and events for more than 1,600 athletes statewide.
The concept is simple: participants raise $100 apiece and will take a refreshing dip into chilly water. Participants raising $100 will earn a Jackalope Jump T-shirt and blanket. Individuals that raise $750 receive an additional embroidered fleece jacket.
Awards to recognize the best costume, largest group and most funds raised are given out with a chance to earn extras.
Special Olympics Wyoming is a nonprofit organization providing year-round sports training, athletic competition and other related programs to children and adults with intellectual disabilities.