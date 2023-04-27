image
Tongue River Elementary School teachers, from left, Jessie Adams and Rachel Carlson made the Jackalope Jump together Saturday, March 16, 2019.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Sheridan Jackalope Jump has been rescheduled for Friday. 

Proceeds raised provide year-round sports training and competition for Special Olympics athletes. 

