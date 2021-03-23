SHERIDAN — Sheridan organizers will host the Jackalope Jump to benefit Special Olympics in person and virtually Saturday at Tongue River Middle School.
For years, the Jackalope Jump has challenged Wyomingites to jump into freezing waters at numerous locations around the state. All funds raised go to support programming and events for more than 1,800 Special Olympics athletes statewide.
All jumpers that raise of a minimum of $100 will receive a Jackalope Jump T-shirt and towel. Typically, jumpers plan costumes. Register at SOWY.org.
Registration begins at noon, with jumping starting at 1 p.m. Tongue River Middle School is located at 1127 Dayton St. in Ranchester.