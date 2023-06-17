WPA Awards

Members of The Sheridan Press staff celebrate their major awards Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at the Wyoming Press Association convention in Casper. Pictured, from left, are Margaret O'Hara, Ashleigh Snoozy, Matthew Gaston, Kristen Czaban, Suzie Gleason and Megan Davidson.

 Courtesy photo |

SHERIDAN — Bryce Jacobson will take over as publisher of The Sheridan Press in August, bringing decades of experience in the newspaper industry to the role. Jacobson currently works, and will continue serving, as chief revenue officer for Seaton Publishing Company where he has led all revenue-producing aspects of nine radio stations and five newspapers.

“Bryce Jacobson is a seasoned newspaper executive whose values line up with ours — namely, the importance of high quality, reliable journalism about our communities,” said Jay Seaton of Seaton Publishing Company. The Sheridan Press is part of the Seaton family of newspapers.

