SHERIDAN — Bryce Jacobson will take over as publisher of The Sheridan Press in August, bringing decades of experience in the newspaper industry to the role. Jacobson currently works, and will continue serving, as chief revenue officer for Seaton Publishing Company where he has led all revenue-producing aspects of nine radio stations and five newspapers.
“Bryce Jacobson is a seasoned newspaper executive whose values line up with ours — namely, the importance of high quality, reliable journalism about our communities,” said Jay Seaton of Seaton Publishing Company. The Sheridan Press is part of the Seaton family of newspapers.
Jacobson will take the helm as longtime Press employee Kristen Czaban leaves to pursue a new career path. She will begin work as Sheridan Memorial Hospital’s director of marketing and communications in August.
Czaban began working at The Press in 2008. Initially, she worked as a journalist focused on public safety and government. In 2012, she became managing editor of The Sheridan Press and shortly after earning her Master of Business Administration from the University of Wyoming in 2017 was named publisher.
“While I will always be a champion for local journalism and community newspapers, I’m eager to begin a new chapter in my career,” Czaban said. “I have complete confidence in Bryce and the entire team at The Sheridan Press to continue serving the community and ensuring quality journalism remains at the center of their mission. Bryce will also initiate new ways to serve the community, bringing innovative ideas and experience to The Press.”
In her time at The Sheridan Press, Czaban has grown the newspaper’s relationships with the community, establishing events such as The Sheridan Press Sports Awards, FAB Women’s Conference and other community initiatives. In addition, The Sheridan Press staff routinely garnered statewide recognition through the Wyoming Press Association’s annual contest, including earning the title of best daily newspaper in the state in 2021.
Prior to working for Seaton Publishing, Jacobson worked for Swift Communications where he led efforts in marketing and digital advertising and served as publisher of the Glenwood Springs Post Independent from 2020 to 2022. He also served as the publisher of the Greeley Tribune from 2016 to 2020 and the Craig Daily Press from 2006 to 2013.
“Our family business remains committed to excellent local professional journalism, and we've been fortunate to have had a long line of terrific publishers running The Sheridan Press,” said Ned Seaton of Seaton Publishing Company. “We're going to miss Kristen. We wish her the best, and we hope to see her around. We're confident that Bryce will carry the legacy forward.”
Jacobson has a proven track record of being an engaged community member, serving on area Chamber of Commerce boards as well as participating in local service organizations such as the Kiwanis.
Jacobson is not unfamiliar with the Sheridan area, or Wyoming, with family in Sheridan and nearby in Buffalo and Arvada.
“I am very fortunate to have a career that makes an impact on thousands of people every single day by sharing news and information that is of importance to the individual that consumes that,” Jacobson said. “To be able to do that in a place as beautiful as Northern Wyoming, and with a community full of people like those in Sheridan, that combination makes my job feel like no work at all.”