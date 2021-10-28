SHERIDAN — The winning design for the 26th annual Sheridan Christmas Stroll Button Design Contest was unveiled Oct. 26 during a special presentation by Sheridan Mayor Rich Bridger and Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce CEO Dixie Johnson at city hall.
Harper Jacobson, a sixth-grade student at Sheridan Junior High School and daughter of Arik and Jeriann Jacobson, created the winning design.
Sheridan County students in grades one through six were invited in the spring to submit designs to the Sheridan County Chamber’s Christmas Stroll Committee for the Stroll Button Design Contest.
The committee selected the winning design based upon how well it reflects this year’s theme for the event, “Gingerbread Stroll.”
Harper received a framed copy of her button design, the first button and $100 in Chamber Bucks.
Stroll buttons each have a unique number and are purchased by the public, who begin wearing them at the Christmas Stroll. While shopping locally during Christmas Stroll and through Christmas Eve, button wearers look in participating businesses for the number that matches their Stroll Button.
Those with matching numbers win a prize from the business valued at $50 or more.
Stroll button purchasers are encouraged to continue wearing their Stroll buttons on Stroll Day and throughout the holiday shopping season for the Chamber’s “Get Caught Shopping” campaign. If caught shopping locally in participating businesses by Chamber elves while wearing their Stroll button, they can win Chamber Bucks in amounts from $25 to $250.
Stroll buttons will be available for purchase by the public the first week of November at the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce, 24 S. Main St., and at participating businesses. Cost is $5 each.
This year’s Christmas Stroll will be held from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 26. Stroll button holders can begin checking for matching button numbers that morning. Main Street and Grinnell Plaza will be closed from 4-8 p.m. for hay wagon rides, giveaways and more. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be visiting with children and available for photos at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center.
For more information, seesheridanwyomingchamber.org or the Sheridan Christmas Stroll page on Facebook.