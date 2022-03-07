SHERIDAN — Members of the Sheridan Jaycees have organized the group’s annual fundraising fun run — Run ‘Til You’re Green — for March 12.
The event will feature 1-mile, 5k and 10k races. Race day registration and packet pick-up will begin at 9:30 a.m. and all races begin at 11 a.m.
Those planning to participate may also register at runtilgreen.itsyourrace.com/register/default.aspx.
Prizes will be awarded for top finishers and best costumes.
The cost to participate ranges from $25 to $40. All children 10 and younger may participate for free.
The event will begin and end in Kendrick Park.
For more information, contact sheridanjaycees@gmail.com or call 307-391-0137.