Sheridan Jaycee’s Chapter President Jenny Epperson, left, and JCI Senator Jarod Martin address the crowd gathered for the Run ‘Till You’re Green event at Kendrick Park Saturday, March 14, 2020.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Members of the Sheridan Jaycees have organized the group’s annual fundraising fun run — Run ‘Til You’re Green — for March 12.

The event will feature 1-mile, 5k and 10k races. Race day registration and packet pick-up will begin at 9:30 a.m. and all races begin at 11 a.m.

Those planning to participate may also register at runtilgreen.itsyourrace.com/register/default.aspx.

Prizes will be awarded for top finishers and best costumes.

The cost to participate ranges from $25 to $40. All children 10 and younger may participate for free.

The event will begin and end in Kendrick Park.

For more information, contact sheridanjaycees@gmail.com or call 307-391-0137.

