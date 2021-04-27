CLEARMONT — The Johnson County School District 1 will enter into contract negotiations with one of the finalists, possibly ending a more than three month superintendent search.
That could mean Charles Auzqui, superintendent of Sheridan County School District 3 since 2013, will be on the move. Or, maybe not.
Dave Belus, JCSD1 Board of Trustees chair, announced Monday night board members chose a possible successor to the district’s outgoing Superintendent Jim Wagner. Wagner, himself a finalist for other job opportunities, informed the board in February he would not be seeking to extend his current three-year contract that expires June 30.
“The board has reached a consensus and we will be entering into a contract with one of the finalists,” said Belus after a special meeting Monday. ”That individual’s name will be released at a special meeting when a signed contract is in place.”
Auzqui, who also serves as the principal at Arvada-Clearmont High School, is one of three finalists to have been interviewed for the open superintendent’s position at JCSD1. The other two finalists include Gregory Figenser, curriculum director for Sweetwater County School District 2, and Keith Harris, assistant superintendent at Dickinson Public Schools in Dickinson, South Dakota.
Like the name of Wagner’s successor, Belus’ announcement Monday did not include a possible date for the upcoming special meeting. According to the district website, The JCSD1 board will host a workshop session on May 5 and then hold its next regular monthly meeting slated for May 10.
“We have not established a date yet, as we will need to get a contract signed,” Belus said. “We will then vote on the contract.”