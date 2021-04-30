CLEARMONT — It’s official. Charles Auzqui, the superintendent of Sheridan County School District 3, will be moving to neighboring Johnson County School District 1 after agreeing to a two-year contract to take over as its next top administrator starting July 1.
After a special meeting Monday night, the JCSD1 Board of Trustees announced Auzqui as the winning candidate of its superintendent search that started in February.
“We are proud to announce Mr. Charles Auzqui will become the next Superintendent of JCSD1,” a brief statement read. “We are excited to share in this opportunity with him.”
Auzqui will succeed JCSD1’s outgoing Superintendent Jim Wagner, who informed district school board members earlier this year he would not be seeking an extension to his current contract that is set to expire June 30.
“We’re excited for the opportunity,” Auzqui said. “There’s a lot of emotions. It’s an emotional high.
“But, it is bittersweet,” he added. “I have an amazing team at SCSD3.”
Auzqui, who started his career in education as a vocational teacher in Campbell County, joined SCSD3 as the principal at Arvada-Clearmont High School in 2006 and was promoted to superintendent 2013. Four years later, his role was expanded to include both positions.
His hiring Monday night will be a homecoming of sorts. Auzqui graduated from Buffalo High School.
Being a Bison alum, however, did not necessarily give him a leg up in being hired as JCSD1’s top administrator.
“Being in close proximity to JCSD1 didn’t really weigh in on our decision,” said Dave Belus, JCSD1 board chairman. “We wanted the best person for the district and the best fit for Buffalo and Kaycee.
“He will continue to lead our district to excellence within the state and were proud to have him on board.”
According to JCSD1 officials, Auzqui was one of 29 who applied for the superintendent’s post. That total was narrowed to seven, with three finalists being interviewed at separate community forums earlier this month.
“Charles is very knowledgeable with Wyoming school law, the funding model not only for large schools but also small schools such as Kaycee,” Belus said. “Charles is also in tune with the budget cuts to education that are looming in our future.
“Charles having lived in Wyoming is definitely a benefit. He knows the people, the hardships, the value we place on education, traditions and he understands the culture specific to our community,” Belus added. “He is also aware of the challenges we have experienced in the past.”
Now, it will be SCSD3’s turn to go through the process of a superintendent search.
“I am happy for Charles and glad he is growing professionally,” said Amy Vineyard, chair of the SCSD3 school board. “As for the board, we will be in touch with the (Wyoming School Board Association) and start our search for a new superintendent.
“I believe SCSD3 will continue to be a great school district, with a great staff and a great foundation to continue to grow and educate kids,” Vineyard said.
Auzqui added he’s committed to helping SCSD3 with its search and with the transition process that will follow.
“I told the Johnson County board that we’re going to make sure Sheridan County 3 is up and running,” he said.
After all, Auzqui added his family will continue to live in the Clearmont area, with the family’s ranch straddling both SCSD3 and JCSD1. His wife, Alicia Auzqui, is also a curriculum instructor and K-5 literacy coordinator for Arvada-Clearmont K-12 School.
“We’re still going to be doing what we’ve always done. That is what’s best for the kids,” Auzqui said. “Just, it’s going to be a little bit different.”