SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Bar Association suspended the license of a local attorney convicted of criminal charges in 4th Judicial District Court for felony driving under the influence. While it is not his first suspension, no rule exists prescribing how many times an attorney’s license can be suspended.
Clay Jenkins pleaded guilty to felony DUI in district court Feb. 6, 2020, after initially pleading not guilty Sept. 12, 2019. Jenkins was sentenced July 20 to three to seven years in prison with 12 days credit for time served.
Sheridan County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Christopher LaRosa said during his change of plea hearing Feb. 6 Jenkins’ roadside breath test showed a .21% blood-alcohol level and a later test at the Sheridan County Detention Center showed .19%.
An order from Wyoming Supreme Court justices Nov. 6 suspended the attorney immediately following a “petition for immediate suspension of attorney” filed by the Bar Council for the Wyoming State Bar Aug. 21.
On Sept. 9, the state court issued an opportunity for Jenkins to show cause why his license shouldn’t be revoked. When they did not receive a response, the court found that Jenkins’ license should be suspended immediately.
Because of his conviction of a serious crime, under Wyoming Rules of Disciplinary Procedure, his conviction falls under immediate suspension. Supreme Court justices have the ability to suspend the convicted attorney for a definite or indefinite period of time.
The court suspended Jenkins’ ability to practice in 2013 for one year following negligence in a divorce proceeding and a DUI arrest while driving home following substance abuse treatment. Documents from 2013 said the attorney had a history of substance abuse. In 2016, the Wyoming Supreme Court issued another suspension for a six-month period of unsupervised probation starting June 29, 2016, following another DUI conviction.
Before official suspension of his attorney license, Jenkins practiced on behalf of Michael Dykhorst in March and was considered by Jeremy Herrera as potential alternative counsel for Herrera’s case.
Jenkins has been licensed to practice law since 1984 and maintained practice in Sheridan. A history of substance abuse lingers with the attorney, though, “which he has addressed with varying success over the years,” according to 2016 court documentation from his second attorney’s license suspension.
Wyoming State Bar Executive Director Sharon Wilkinson said no rule prescribes how many times an attorney’s license can be suspended.
“As a rule, however, repeated incidents of misconduct lead to progressively more severe sanctions including, at times, disbarment,” Wilkinson said.
The Bar Counsel investigates each case of potential attorney misconduct and sometimes includes a hearing with the Board of Professional Responsibility. The Wyoming Supreme Court ultimately makes decisions of suspension, she said.
Jenkins was suspended for one year in 2013 and six months in 2016. In the first instance, he had to petition for reinstatement to the Board of Professional Responsibility. His second suspension automatically reinstated him due to the length of time he was suspended. The length of suspension was not specified in the Nov. 6 supreme court documentation.
All public suspensions are made available to the public through the Wyoming State Bar’s online directory. Details of public suspensions may be requested from the Bar or found on the Supreme Court’s opinions website.
Per the most recent court order, Jenkins may not accept any new employment as an attorney in any new case or legal matter and must notify all current clients and require substitute counsel for all active cases.