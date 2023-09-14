09.14 darci interviews 03.jpg
Holly Jennings, pictured Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, said she should be appointed to the vacant Sheridan County commission seat because she was the first runner-up in the 2022 Primary Election.

 Joseph Beaudet | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — In a decision released Thursday afternoon, Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Darci Phillips announced Holly Jennings would fill the vacant seat on the Sheridan County Board of County Commissioners.

The appointment marks the end of a tumultuous 46-day process, beginning with the Sheridan County Republican Party receiving notice Allen Thompson had vacated his seat to accept the executive director position with Wyoming Association of Sheriffs and Chiefs of Police (WASCOP).

