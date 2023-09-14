SHERIDAN — In a decision released Thursday afternoon, Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Darci Phillips announced Holly Jennings would fill the vacant seat on the Sheridan County Board of County Commissioners.
The appointment marks the end of a tumultuous 46-day process, beginning with the Sheridan County Republican Party receiving notice Allen Thompson had vacated his seat to accept the executive director position with Wyoming Association of Sheriffs and Chiefs of Police (WASCOP).
The party interviewed nine candidates for the vacancy and sent the names of three people — Jennings, Michael Arzy and Bryan Helferich — to the four sitting commissioners Aug. 11. The sitting commissioners interviewed each of the three finalists during a special public meeting Aug. 29 and, despite motions to appoint all three, failed to appoint a replacement commissioner. Sheridan County Republican Party precinct committee person Gail Symons filed a petition Aug. 30 to request Phillips fill the vacancy.
Phillips interviewed the three candidates in an open courtroom Wednesday morning and said she planned to move swiftly to fill the vacancy following the interviews.
Jennings was the first runner-up during the 2022 Primary Election, finishing behind Commissioners Nick Siddle, Christi Haswell and Thompson, with 3,245 votes.