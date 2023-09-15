SHERIDAN — Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Darci Phillips appointed Holly Jennings to the Sheridan County Board of County Commissioners Thursday, marking the end of a controversial process that reached a climax Aug. 29 when Sheridan County Republican Party officials expressed a desire to remove sitting commissioners from office.
Phillips announced Thursday afternoon Jennings would fill the vacant seat on the Sheridan County Board of County Commissioners.
Jennings praised Phillips for making the process straightforward and added she’s excited to take her seat on the board.
“I’m excited to serve Sheridan County, to learn about all the different things that are coming up, that are current, that we are going to need to deal with,” Jennings said. “I think ‘excited’ is the best way to put it.”
Jennings also said she hopes to work with the sitting county commissioners to help solve problems facing Sheridan County.
Jennings was the first runner-up during the 2022 primary election, finishing behind Commissioners Nick Siddle, Christi Haswell and Thompson, with 3,245 votes.
The appointment marks the end of a tumultuous 46-day process that began July 31 when the Sheridan County Republican Party received notice Allen Thompson had vacated his seat on the commission to accept the executive director position with Wyoming Association of Sheriffs and Chiefs of Police (WASCOP).
The party’s central committee interviewed nine candidates for the vacancy and sent the names of three people — Jennings, Michael Arzy and Bryan Helferich — to the four sitting commissioners Aug. 11. The sitting commissioners interviewed each of the three finalists during a special public meeting Aug. 29 and, despite motions to appoint all three, failed to appoint a replacement to the vacant seat. The decision to not appoint any of the three finalists was controversial and several people in attendance for the interviews voiced their disdain, describing commissioners as “sick,” and “cowards.”
After commissioners left the room, Sheridan County Republican Party Chair Bryan Miller said the commissioners had violated Wyoming Statute 18-3-524, which outlines the process of filling commission vacancies. Miller added the party intends to attempt to remove the four sitting commissioners from office for their failure to appoint a new county commissioner, citing Wyoming Statute 18-3-523, which says if a county commissioner, without just cause, refuses or fails to fulfill any of their duties, then charges may be made against them in front of the district court judge.
Sheridan County Republican Party officials announced during a Patriot Chat Aug. 31 they had started a government accountability legal action fund intended to pursue the removal of the four sitting Sheridan County commissioners.
Sheridan County Republican Party precinct committee person Gail Symons filed a petition Aug. 30 to request Phillips fill the vacancy. Phillips interviewed the three candidates in an open courtroom Wednesday morning and moved swiftly to fill the vacancy following the interviews.
Haswell said she and fellow commissioners are looking forward to working with Jennings.
“(We are) looking forward to her being a positive contributing member of the board of county commissioners for the next year,” Haswell said.
A timeline for Jennings to take her seat on the board has not yet been established, though she must take an oath of office and find a surety bond, meant to “guarantee the faithful and honest performance of their duties,” according to the Wyoming County Commissioners Association handbook. Jennings will serve until the next general election, which will occur Nov. 5, 2024, when she could pursue reelection.