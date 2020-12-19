SHERIDAN — In a politically active family, Kristen Jennings has often stood in the background cheering her family on, and, in the process, learning a lot about local politics.
“I think the biggest thing I’ve learned from my family is that you have to listen to the people,” Jennings said. “You need to listen to your constituents, because they’re the whole reason you’re there. My family taught me to never lose sight of that.”
Jennings said she plans to put that advice into practice as she joins Sheridan City Council. She was the clear winner of a crowded city council race in November and led the field with 23% of the total votes.
“I am pleased that so many people put their faith in me,” Jennings said. “But it’s a big responsibility, too.”
According to her dad, Rep. Mark Jennings, R-Sheridan, his daughter is well prepared for her new post. He said he is excited to see what she accomplishes while in the seat.
“Kristen, in my opinion, will be very good at being on the city council,” the state representative said. “She is a very thoughtful and contemplative person that can look at a problem and study it to find a reasonable solution. She has in her adult life exhibited good decision-making skills and shown herself to be trustworthy and honest in her dealings with others. She has been in several leadership roles in the past few years, and I believe she will be a great addition to the city council.”
The future councilor, who currently works as a legal assistant, said she had no intention to involve herself in the world of politics, but conversations with friends and neighbors made her realize she had something to offer the city.
Her financial background will be particularly helpful, Jennings said. She graduated with a business degree from Sheridan College and served as the operations officer at the Sheridan Community Federal Credit Union for several years.
“I definitely dealt with budgets and running a member-owned business,” Jennings said. “I see the city as being similar because the city is owned by the citizens. So everything we do needs to be in their best interest.”
She said she anticipates budget cuts during her first term in office and will do her best to ensure that the cuts don’t have a major impact on local businesses and citizens.
“Revenue is the big issue this year because of the coronavirus shutdowns,” Jennings said. “My goal is to make sure the citizens of Sheridan can go about their lives, and to make sure the city is not putting undue financial pressure on them because we’re struggling.”
Jennings said she wanted to keep her constituents at the forefront of every discussion in council chambers.
“Probably the biggest thing I’ve heard is that the citizens need to be heard and consulted in a manner better than they have been,” Jennings said. “Not to beat a dead horse, but the issues of the fluoride and the city administrator were both discussions where the general public felt like their voice was not heard until far too late in the process. I felt that way, too.”
Jennings said she welcomed emails and phone calls from her constituents on any issue.
She encouraged community members to become involved, be present at council meetings and make their voices heard.
“Some of it has to be their responsibility,” she said. “I’ve been to the council meetings and the chairs are fairly empty. You have to take an interest. You have to make an effort to show up and address your concerns. Your opinion matters, and it needs to be heard. The only person who can make that happen is you.”
Jennings is participating in a training session for incoming council members Saturday.
She will be sworn in, alongside new council members Steven Brantz and Shawn Day, during the Jan. 4 council meeting.