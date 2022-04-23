SHERIDAN — Laurin Jensen, Sheridan High School senior, is honored as an Academics for All Summit Award finalist. Her rigorous transcript boasts Advanced Placement classes along with Sheridan College courses and includes a remarkable 4.0 GPA. Recently she added to her resume with the University of Wyoming Trustees Scholarship.
“I am a strong believer in working hard and not giving up,” she added.
SHS AP government and We the People advisor Michael Thomas has witnessed Jensen living out her motto.
“Laurin works hard to achieve her goals and is willing to help anyone,” Thomas said. “The first two words that come to mind when I think of Laurin are dependable and dedicated.
“Laurin is one of the most gifted students I have had the opportunity to teach over the past nine years,” he added. “She is enthusiastic about learning and is always willing to ask questions and help those around her.
“Laurin is curious and will take the initiative to learn more on her own time outside of class. In addition, she is easy to communicate with, always has a smile on her face and is very respectful. Laurin has a great sense of humor, and she attracts others with her personality,” he continued.
In addition to her academic achievement, Jensen has also found success on the SHS tennis team. She has played each year of high school and earned All-Regional as well as All-Conference recognitions. Throughout her tennis career, Jensen has played both No. 2 and No. 3 doubles while helping her team to earn a state championship in 2019. This year she served as varsity team captain. As evidenced by her strong work ethic in the classroom and on the court, Jensen was recently named the first chair flutist for All-State Band. Since sixth grade, Jensen has played the flute and added the tenor sax her junior year. She plays in the high school band, symphony orchestra and jazz band. She has nominated Chad Rose, SHS band instructor as an influential educator.
“Mr. Rose has made a huge impact in my life and has challenged how I view music,” Jensen said.
Rose expresses his admiration and appreciation for Jensen as well.
“Laurin has a sort of quiet confidence in our ensembles that is infectious,” Rose said. “She spent many years playing underneath great leaders in her section. When given the opportunity to be that leader for the next generation of musicians, she took the opportunity without hesitation. The impact she has made on the program through her playing has been palpable. Laurin’s growth in the last two years is really impressive, culminating with a first chair spot in the All-State Band.”
In addition to her school commitments, Jensen has worked for Dairy Queen, participated on the SHS rock climbing team and is the president of her youth group.
Her volunteer commitments include gathering food for people in need and spreading love to the community, especially during the holidays.
Following graduation Jensen has a planned mission trip with her church.
“When I think about what is most important to me, my faith in God is No. 1. I have always put church first and, I always want to be more Christlike,” she said. “I think it is important to share your faith and love with those around you so that everyone can know they are loved and important. I would not be the person I am today without God in my life.”
Jensen is especially appreciative of her parents, James and Julie Jensen, for raising her in the church.
“They’ve been a huge support to me and are very loving,” Jensen said.
At the culmination of her mission trip, Jensen plans to pursue a degree at the University of Wyoming just as she has witnessed her siblings accomplish with much success.