Jentel Presents

Jentel artists in residence will present their work Aug. 2 at SAGE Community Arts. Pictured, from left, are Roberto Jamora, Maurine Ogbaa, Kelli Kelley, Colleen Asper, Sarah Knight and Jeffrey Allen.

 Courtesy photo |

SHERIDAN — The community outreach program featuring the visual presentations and readings by the residents at the Jentel Artist Residency Program — Jentel Presents — will take place from 5:30-7 p.m. Aug. 2 at SAGE Community Arts.

This month’s presenters include acrylic painter Roberto Jamora of Richmond, Virginia; short story writer  Maurine Ogbaa of Dallas, Texas; mixed media painter Kelli Kelley of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; performance artist Colleen Asper of Brooklyn, New York; mixed media ceramic artist Sarah Knight of St. Louis, Missouri; and nonfiction writer Jeffrey Allen of Charlottesville, Virginia.

