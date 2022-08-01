SHERIDAN — The community outreach program featuring the visual presentations and readings by the residents at the Jentel Artist Residency Program — Jentel Presents — will take place from 5:30-7 p.m. Aug. 2 at SAGE Community Arts.
This month’s presenters include acrylic painter Roberto Jamora of Richmond, Virginia; short story writer Maurine Ogbaa of Dallas, Texas; mixed media painter Kelli Kelley of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; performance artist Colleen Asper of Brooklyn, New York; mixed media ceramic artist Sarah Knight of St. Louis, Missouri; and nonfiction writer Jeffrey Allen of Charlottesville, Virginia.