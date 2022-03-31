SHERIDAN — The community outreach program featuring the visual presentations and readings by the residents at the Jentel Artist Residency Program — Jentel Presents — will take place via Zoom from 5:30-7 p.m. April 5.
Those interested in attending should check the SAGE Community Arts Facebook page for the Zoom link.
This month’s presenters include poet Emily Lee Luan of Brooklyn, New York; fiber, sculpture and installation artist Douglas G. Dale of St. Louis, Missouri; writer Courtney Denelle of Providence, Rhode Island; found object sculpture and installation artist Lauren Michelle Peterson of Dallas, Texas; printmaker Morgan Price of Bloomington, Illinois; and interdisciplinary artist Whitney Ramage of Brooklyn, New York and Rutland, Vermont.
The Jentel Foundation offers dedicated individuals a supportive environment in which to further their creative development. While at Jentel, visual artists and writers have the opportunity to experience unfettered time to allow for reflection and meditation on the creative process in a setting that preserves the agricultural and historical integrity of the land.
The next Jentel Presents will take place May 3.