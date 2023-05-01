SHERIDAN — Jentel Artist Residency will host Jentel Presents May 2.
This month’s presenters include lithographer Catherine Chauvin from Denver, Colorado; photographer Kelda Van Patten from Portland, Oregon; nonfiction writer Julia Lucas from Brooklyn, New York; mixed media painter/writer Kandace Creel Falcón from Erhard, Minnesota; writer Maria Allocco from Oakland, California; and sculptor Bill Cravis from Sister, Oregon.
The Jentel Foundation offers dedicated individuals a supportive environment in which to further their creative development. While at Jentel, visual artists and writers have the opportunity to experience unfettered time to allow for thoughtful reflection and meditation on the creative process in a setting that preserves the agricultural and historical integrity of the land.
The Jentel Artist Residency Program accepts applications twice a year from visual artists in all media and writers in all genres for a one-month residency. A residency includes comfortable accommodation; common living, dining and recreation areas; a private workspace and a stipend to help defray expenses during the program. For more information, see jentelarts.org or call Jentel at 307-737-2311.