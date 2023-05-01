05-01-23 PEOPLE jentel presents april 2023web.jpg
This month's Jentel Artist Residency presenters include lithographer Catherine Chauvin from Denver, Colorado; photographer Kelda Van Patten from Portland, Oregon; nonfiction writer Julia Lucas from Brooklyn, New York; mixed media painter/writer Kandace Creel Falcón from Erhard, Minnesota; writer Maria Allocco from Oakland, California; and sculptor Bill Cravis from Sister, Oregon.

 Courtesy photo |

SHERIDAN — Jentel Artist Residency will host Jentel Presents May 2. 

From 5:30-7 p.m. at SAGE Community Arts, attendees will hear from the April artists in residency with Jentel’s program. A virtual attendance option is also available via Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/84864165379?pwd=a1F2bEhYclhyRHo4ek5oTUtLemRSZz09.

