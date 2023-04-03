SHERIDAN — Due to another impending snowstorm, Jentel Artist Residency canceled Jentel Presents set for April 4.
The April cohort of residents from all around the country was to include sculptor Nathalie Miebach from Boston, Massachusetts; poet Farnaz Fatemi from Santa Cruz, California; acrylic painter Margie Livingston from Seattle, Washington; author John Oakes from New York, New York; quilter Leslie Rogers from Detroit, Michigan; and painter and graphic book artist Rosanna Bruno from Maspeth, New York.