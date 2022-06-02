SHERIDAN — The community outreach program featuring the visual presentations and readings by the residents at the Jentel Artist Residency Program — Jentel Presents — will take place from 5:30-7 p.m. June 7 at SAGE Community Arts.
This month’s presenters include fiction writer Meng Jin, land art installation artist Jeff Schofield, of Pontiac, Michigan; fiction writer Alyson Hagy, of Laramie, painter Eric Strauss, of Brooklyn, New York; ceramics artist Christy Wittmer, of Phoenix, Arizona, and painter Sue Friesz, of South Beach, Oregon.
The Jentel Foundation offers dedicated individuals a supportive environment in which to further their creative development. While at Jentel, visual artists and writers have the opportunity to experience unfettered time to allow for reflection and meditation on the creative process in a setting that preserves the agricultural and historical integrity of the land.