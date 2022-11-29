SHERIDAN — Jentel Presents will continue live Tuesday from 5:30-7 p.m. at the SAGE Community Arts gallery space, 21 W. Brundage St.
This month’s presenters include:
Elizabeth Stone, Greenough, Montana
A visual artist who works with analog photographic materials. The process drives her work. Elizabeth burns photographs, sews negatives together, and sculpts photographic paper to push at the edge of how we define the photograph.
Bruna Dantas Lobato, St. Louis, Missouri
A novelist, besides writing and translating books, Bruna is passionate about architecture and antiques and makes dollhouses and miniatures in her free time.
Chen Chen, Waltham, Maryland
A poet, Chen loves humor and play in writing — much of Chen’s work engages serious subjects (such as family, love, and trauma) through funny and absurdist language.
Carole d'Inverno, Brooklyn, New York
A painter, Carole is from Belgium and Italy. She is an immigrant, from a long line of immigrants. Obsessed with American history, and how to understand this country she loves.
Rachel Rickert, Brooklyn, New York
An oil painter, Rachel’s paintings are rooted in my immediate reality, which is ever-changing in 2022. Rachel is having an adventure, on the road, without a home.
Nicholas (Nick) Thornburg, Lander
A visual artist and writer, Nick is a film geek whose childhood love of “Wallace and Gromit” and Jim Henson led him to become a fearless creative tinkerer and entrepreneur.
The first Jentel Presents in 2023 is Feb. 7.
The Jentel Foundation offers dedicated individuals a supportive environment in which to further their creative development. While at Jentel, visual artists and writers have the opportunity to experience unfettered time to allow for thoughtful reflection and meditation on the creative process in a setting that preserves the agricultural and historical integrity of the land.
The Jentel Artist Residency Program accepts applications twice a year from visual artists in all media and writers in all genres for a one-month residency. A residency includes comfortable accommodation; common living, dining and recreation areas; a private workspace and a stipend to help defray expenses during the program. For more information, see jentelarts.org or call Jentel at 307-737-2311.