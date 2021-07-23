SHERIDAN — “Jentel Presents” — a community outreach program featuring visual presentations and readings by residents at the Jentel Artist Residency Program — returns to SAGE Community Arts from 5:30-7 p.m. Aug. 3.
Face coverings or masks and social distancing from other visitors and staff are recommended.
This month’s presenters include Dylan DeWitt from Fayetteville, Arkansas. An experimental artist, DeWitt makes playful, confusing things to ask what seeing is. His artworks address the unusual, the everyday and the puzzling territories in between.
Nona Willis Aronowitz, from Brooklyn, New York, is a narrative non-fiction writer and editor who is working on a book about sex.
She has been to 45 of the 50 states in the U.S.
Alice Pixley Young is from Cincinnati, Ohio and an installation artist. Young and her husband are obsessed with their garden, which is all beauty and no food. The next “Jentel Presents” event will take place Sept. 7 with the same format. SAGE Community Arts is located at 21 W. Brundage St.