Today

Becoming mostly clear later with any flurries or snow showers ending by noontime. High around 35F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30%.

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 21F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Sunny. High 49F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.