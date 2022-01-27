SHERIDAN — The community outreach program featuring the visual presentations and readings by the residents at the Jentel Artist Residency Program — Jentel Presents — will take place via Zoom from 5:30-7 p.m. Feb 1., from SAGE Community Arts.
Those interested in attending should check the SAGE Community Arts website for the Zoom link.
This month’s presenters include painter and sculptor Susan Klein of Charleston, South Carolina; oil painter Laura Colomb of Jacksonville Beach, Florida; narrative nonfiction writer May Jeong of New York City; drawing and painter Debora Coombs of Readsboro, Vermont; and playwright and opera librettist David Cote of New York City.
The Jentel Foundation offers dedicated individuals a supportive environment in which to further their creative development. While at Jentel, visual artists and writers have the opportunity to experience unfettered time to allow for reflection and meditation on the creative process in a setting that preserves the agricultural and historical integrity of the land.
The next Jentel Presents will take place March 1.