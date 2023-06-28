SHERIDAN — Jentel Artist Residency presents its May residents at Jentel Presents July 5 at SAGE Community Arts.
From 5:30-7 p.m. in person at SAGE Community Arts or virtually via Zoom, folks can hear the cohort of Jentel residents from around the world present visual artworks and writings at Jentel Presents.
This month’s presenters include:
• Mixed media artist Tyler Grimes from Baltimore, Maryland.
• Fiction writer Georgina Beaty from Berkeley, California.
• Artist MC Baumstark from Lewistown, Montana.
• Installation artist Patricia Sannit from Phoenix, Arizona.
• Mixed media artist Sue Danielson from Seattle, Washington.
• Multimedia environmental artist Rob Carter, of Richmond, Virginia.
The Jentel Foundation offers dedicated individuals a supportive environment in which to further their creative development. While at Jentel, visual artists and writers have the opportunity to experience unfettered time to allow for thoughtful reflection and meditation on the creative process in a setting that preserves the agricultural and historical integrity of the land.
The Jentel Artist Residency Program accepts applications twice a year from visual artists in all media and writers in all genres for a one-month residency. A residency includes comfortable accommodation; common living, dining, and recreation areas; a private workspace and a stipend to help defray expenses during the program. For more information, see jentelarts.org or call Jentel at 307-737-2311.