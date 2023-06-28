06-28-23 PEOPLE jentel presents june 2023web.jpg
Jentel Artist Residency June residents, from left, include Tyler Grimes, Georgina Beaty, M.C. Baumstark, Patricia Sannit, Sue Danielson and Rob Carter.

 Courtesy photo | Jentel Presents

SHERIDAN — Jentel Artist Residency presents its May residents at Jentel Presents July 5 at SAGE Community Arts.

From 5:30-7 p.m. in person at SAGE Community Arts or virtually via Zoom, folks can hear the cohort of Jentel residents from around the world present visual artworks and writings at Jentel Presents. 

