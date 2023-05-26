SHERIDAN — Jentel Artist Residency presents its May residents at Jentel Presents June 6 at SAGE Community Arts.
From 5:30-7 p.m. in person at SAGE Community Arts or virtually via Zoom, folks can hear the cohort of Jentel residents from around the world present visual artworks and writings at Jentel Presents.
This month’s presenters include:
• Charlotte Rodenberg of Doha, Qatar: A painter, at the heart of her practice, is a desire to explore and communicate. Her recent work has delved into concepts of home, identity and environment.
• Julia Nelson-Gal of Palo Alto, California: A mixed media artist, collecting and deconstructing discarded books is Nelson-Gal's passion.
Susan Nguyen of Tempe, Arizona: A poet, Nguyen thought she’d be a novelist because that's what she grew up reading but then she took Introduction to Creative Writing in college and quickly changed course.
Karen Auvinen of Black Hawk, Colorado: A fiction writer, Auvinen is a mountain woman, cowgirl, outlier and lifelong Westerner.
Olivia Valentine of Des Moines, Iowa: A textile artist, East Coast meets near East meets Midwest. Olivia has lived all over the world — currently in Des Moines with her spouse and two cats.
Cindy Stillwell of Bozeman, Montana: Stillwell is a filmmaker experimenting with using weeds and plants as photo-chemical developers.
The Jentel Foundation offers dedicated individuals a supportive environment in which to further their creative development. While at Jentel, visual artists and writers have the opportunity to experience unfettered time to allow for thoughtful reflection and meditation on the creative process in a setting that preserves the agricultural and historical integrity of the land.
The Jentel Artist Residency Program accepts applications twice a year from visual artists in all media and writers in all genres for a one-month residency. A residency includes comfortable accommodation; common living, dining, and recreation areas; a private workspace and a stipend to help defray expenses during the program. For more information, see jentelarts.org or call Jentel at 307-737-2311.