Jentel Presents artist May residents include Charlotte Rodenberg, Julia Nelson-Gal, Susan Nguyen, Karen Auvinen, Olivia Valentine and Cindy Stilwell.

 Courtesy photo

SHERIDAN — Jentel Artist Residency presents its May residents at Jentel Presents June 6 at SAGE Community Arts.

From 5:30-7 p.m. in person at SAGE Community Arts or virtually via Zoom, folks can hear the cohort of Jentel residents from around the world present visual artworks and writings at Jentel Presents. 

