SHERIDAN — The community outreach program featuring the visual presentations and readings by the residents at the Jentel Artist Residency Program — Jentel Presents — will take place via Zoom from 5:30-7 p.m. May 3.
Those interested in attending should check the SAGE Community Arts Facebook page for the Zoom link.
This month’s presenters include painter/printmaker Marc Mitchell of Fayetteville, Arkansas; fiction writer Rachel Khong of San Francisco; painter Kate Snow, of Cleveland, Ohio; installation artist Melissa Furness of Denver; and painter Lien Truong of Chapel Hill, North Carolina.
The Jentel Foundation offers dedicated individuals a supportive environment in which to further their creative development. While at Jentel, visual artists and writers have the opportunity to experience unfettered time to allow for reflection and meditation on the creative process in a setting that preserves the agricultural and historical integrity of the land.
The next Jentel Presents will take place June 7.