Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. High 64F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 40F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tomorrow

More clouds than sun. High 61F. NNW winds shifting to E at 10 to 15 mph.