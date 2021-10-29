SHERIDAN — “Jentel Presents” — a community outreach program featuring visual presentations and readings by residents at the Jentel Artist Residency Program — will take place via Zoom from 5:30-7 p.m. Nov. 2.
This month’s presenters include acrylic landscape painter Roxanne Everett of Seattle; mixed media artist Olivia Beens of New York City; and mixed media artist Carla Stetson of Willseyville, New York.
The event is free and open to the public. Access the event via Zoom. The Meeting ID number is 889 5194 4820.