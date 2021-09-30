Jentel

Jentel artists — from left, Frank Sheehan, Colleen Blackard, Karen Marston, Amy Robson and David Naimon — will discuss their work during Jentel Presents Oct. 5, 2021.

 Courtesy photo | Jentel

SHERIDAN — “Jentel Presents” — a community outreach program featuring visual presentations and readings by residents at the Jentel Artist Residency Program — will take place via Zoom from 5:30-7 p.m. Oct. 5.

This month’s presenters include educator and artist Frank Sheehan of New York City; Colleen Blackard of Brooklyn, New York. whose work includes acrylic paintings, monotypes, and ballpoint pen drawings; painter Karen Marston of Brooklyn; Amy Robson of London, whose work includes drawing, painting and animation; and writer David Naimon of Portland, Oregon.

The event is free and open to the public. Access the event via Zoom. The Meeting ID number is 889 5194 4820.

