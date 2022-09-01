SHERIDAN — The community outreach program featuring the visual presentations and readings by the residents at the Jentel Artist Residency Program — Jentel Presents — will take place from 5:30-7 p.m. Sept. 6 at SAGE Community Arts.
A Zoom option is also available. Register in advance at bit.ly/3CHeE9y.
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.
This month’s presenters include painter, parent, educator and wildlife rescuer Robin Adsit of Rancho Cucamonga, California; fiction writer Lindsay Starck of Minneapolis, Minnesota; mixed media artist Chris Jagmin of Phoenix, Arizona; creative nonfiction writer Jodie Noel Vinson of Providence, Rhode Island; painter Tania Qurashi of Sicklerville, New Jersey; and multi-disciplinary artist Julia Curran of Los Angeles, California. The Jentel Foundation offers dedicated individuals a supportive environment in which to further creative development.
While at Jentel, visual artists and writers have the opportunity to experience unfettered time to allow for reflection and meditation on the creative process in a setting that preserves the agricultural and historical integrity of the land.