Jentel Presents

Pictured, from left, are Jentel artists Robin Adsit, Lindsay Starck, Chris Jagmin, Jodie Noel Vinson, Tania Qurashi and Julia Curran.

 Courtesy photo | Jentel Presents

SHERIDAN — The community outreach program featuring the visual presentations and readings by the residents at the Jentel Artist Residency Program — Jentel Presents — will take place from 5:30-7 p.m. Sept. 6 at SAGE Community Arts.

A Zoom option is also available. Register in advance at bit.ly/3CHeE9y.

