Today

Mainly clear skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

A mainly sunny sky. High 93F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.