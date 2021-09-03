SHERIDAN — Employers seeking to fill part-time positions are invited to participate in a job fair organized by Sheridan College and the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce.
The event will take place Sept. 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the Whitney Mall of the Sheridan College campus.
The job fair will target students who have returned to campus and classes recently.
For more information or to register for the event as an employer, contact Karen St. Clair at 307-675-0105 or kstclair@sheridan.edu.
Sheridan College is located at 1 Whitney Way.