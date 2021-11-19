RANCHESTER — Farm Credit Services of America, a customer-owned financial cooperative, recently announced Jessa Jochems of Ranchester will receive a $2,500 scholarship to continue studying agricultural business at the University of Wyoming.
Jochems, the daughter of Joy Jochems, is one of eight UW students to receive an FCSA scholarship for the 2021-2022 academic year. She is a senior at UW.
This is the 25th year that FCSA has awarded land grant scholarships. Each year, juniors and seniors studying at land grant universities in Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming who plan to pursue a career in agriculture are invited to compete for the FCSAmerica scholarships.
“Agriculture is a complex, high-risk industry that needs the best and brightest working to solve challenges and advance the field. FCSAmerica’s scholarship program is here to help young people become those difference makers,” said Melany Kizzire, regional vice president of retail operations for FCSA’s Casper office.
Scholarship recipients must be enrolled in the College of Agriculture with course work emphasis in agribusiness or economics; or enrolled in the College of Business Administration with course work emphasis in agribusiness, finance, accounting or economics at Iowa State University, South Dakota State University, University of Nebraska at Lincoln or University of Wyoming. Other scholarship criteria include: good academic standing, with a preferred GPA of at least 3.0; a written essay; a background or work experience in agriculture; and preference for residency in FCSAmerica’s four states.
The scholarship program is part of FCSA’s community involvement program. FCSA employees have contributed nearly 8,500 volunteer hours to programs and projects in their communities and the cooperative has donated more than $3.5 million in support to organizations in Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming.