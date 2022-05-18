SHERIDAN — Joey’s Fly Fishing Foundation will celebrate its 15th anniversary and the opening of its new custom rod and reel shop during an open house Thursday. Products for sale at the new shop will be “by kids, for kids,” Joey’s Fly Fishing Foundation Founder and Executive Director Joey Puettman said — made by youth on the foundation’s junior board for fellow young fly-fishers.
In 2007, Puettman combined his experience as a mental health program director, former kindergarten teacher and fly-fishing guide to create a fly-fishing program in support at-risk youth. Today, Puettman said, the foundation partners with local foster care organizations, school districts and mental health centers to teach youth the core values of patience, confidence, respect and mentoring.
The foundation also operates four offices across eastern Wyoming, including their main hub in Sheridan and field offices in Buffalo, Worland and, sometime soon, Casper, said the foundation’s Regional Program Manager Jace Brown, who was himself one of Puettman’s first students back in 2007.
“This foundation changed my life so much…If I can reach just one child, my job’s done. That’s all I want to do,” Brown said.
Last year, in addition to remodeling its Main Street office, Joey’s Fly Fishing Foundation added a new — and essential — element to the organization, Puettman said: a junior board. Composed of five boys ages 13 to 18, the junior board members work as liaisons between parents and the foundation’s youth fly-fishers as well as assist in guiding the foundation.
This Thursday, Puettman said the Joey’s Fly Fishing Foundation’s junior board will begin its newest venture: making — and selling — its own fly-fishing rods, tackle and flies. The products, called Next Generation Custom Fly Rods, will be available for sale in a newly renovated space upstairs at the main office.
In its own office at Joey’s Fly Fishing Foundation — made possible by the building’s recent renovations — Joey’s Fly Fishing Foundation’s junior board and Brown now craft fishing rods and flies. All of the Next Generation products, Brown said, are color-coordinated; each member of the junior board has their own color, and all of their products are that color. This method ensures buyers know precisely who made their rod or fly.
“It’s a bait and tackle shop, but it’s how Joey’s does it…Every single thing that comes out of this foundation, there’s a story behind it,” Brown said.
Profits from Next Generation Products, meanwhile, will be placed into a designated trust for each of the youngsters, Puettman said. Once the teenage fishing-rod-makers start their adult lives — by attending college or trade school, starting a job or obtaining their own apartment — they’ll be able to draw on the trust.
“They’re learning how to manage a dollar…” Puettman said. “They’re their own little entrepreneurs.”
In addition to celebrating Joey’s Fly Fishing Foundation’s 15th anniversary, Thursday’s event will feature a Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting ceremony commemorating the foundation’s newly renovated office building and the new shop.
The Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce’s Ambassadors will attend the event with ribbon and scissors in hand, Chamber CEO Dixie Johnson said, to honor the remodel and addition of a new shop at the foundation’s headquarters.
“[Joey’s Fly Fishing Foundation has] been a really great part of our community and our downtown…It’s really great to be able to celebrate their 15 year anniversary and acknowledge them at the same time,” Johnson said.
Joey’s Fly Fishing Foundation’s junior board, Puettman said, will be responsible for cutting the ribbon.
“I want the boys to do their own ribbon cutting...They did it, not me,” Puettman said.