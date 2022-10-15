RANCHESTER — John Bunzli will perform a concert at Innominate Coffeehouse and Bakery Saturday, Oct. 15, as part of the cafe's regular concert series.
From 6-8:30 p.m. Saturday, folks can enjoy the sounds of the Colorado artist.
John Bunzli is a Loveland, Colorado-based singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist crafting compelling Americana songs that speak to the heart of the human experience. His 2019 release, "IV," was critically acclaimed, and he is currently working on a new CD.
The pandemic has been difficult for all working musicians, and Bunzli was no exception. He turned to songwriting to carry him through and has written and recorded a video of a new song every week for the past two years.
Tickets cost $20 for the concert and $40 for the concert and dinner. To purchase tickets, see innominatebakery.com.
Innominate is located at 652 U.S. Highway 14 in Ranchester.