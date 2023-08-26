SHERIDAN — Through A Christmas Carol and saving the WYO, Craig Johnson and Bruce Burns earned recognition from The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center with the Lotus Award.
The WYO Theater has presented the Lotus Award to 11 people since 2016; recipients are typically people who have contributed a great deal of their time volunteering and made financial contributions to the WYO, according to WYO Executive Director Erin Butler.
Among the 12 nominations for the 2023 Lotus Award, Burns and Johnson were selected for their contributions to the WYO Theater. The pair will be recognized in an event midday Sunday.
Craig Johnson
Johnson directed many of the WYO Theater’s early shows, including “A Christmas Carol,” for at least 10 years.
“It became this incredible tradition for not just the community but the people who are participating,” Butler said. “...There are these really cool memories that he helped create by this awesome tradition.”
The memories created, Butler said, include Tom Koltiska playing Scrooge “forever and ever and ever,” and young actors starting in one role and progressing to others as they aged.
While Johnson no longer produces “A Christmas Carol”, he continues to tell stories during the holiday season by writing and sharing Christmas stories of Walt Longmire, the main character in his famous mystery novel series, Longmire.
Johnson also directed shows for what would eventually come to be known as the WYO’s gala fundraiser in the fall.
“He clearly loved, and continues to love, not just the performing arts as an art form, but theater very specifically,” Butler said.
A significant portion of Johnson’s time now is spent on book tours, meaning his involvement at the WYO Theater is more hands-off.
“I write checks, is what I do,” Johnson joked. “I’m not so much hands-on with the arts community in Sheridan County as I used to be because I used to have a lot more time to do that.”
Bruce Burns
Burns was instrumental in the fundraising and advocacy efforts to remodel and reopen the WYO in the 1980s. The efforts were coined as Save the WYO.
“When it was Save the WYO and we were trying to reopen and raising all the funds, he was part of that effort in terms of board support,” Butler said.
Butler added Burns contributed significantly to establishing the governance of the WYO Theater in its early days, specifically by helping identify an executive director, and how the theater was going to run and be funded.
Burns said he resigned from the Board shortly after the WYO Theater was revived and restored. He remains involved in the WYO through donations.
"I have absolutely zero artistic talent myself, and frankly envy those who do, but I've been fortunate enough to be in a position to be a sponsor and help different areas in art," Burns said.
Burns said he sponsors things he's interested in, such as the St. Patrick's Day shows, and things that he feels would interest Sheridan County youth.
A more recent example of his contributions to the WYO, Butler said, was his collaboration with Kim Love to pay for the digital marquee. The new marquee allows for better advertisement of events occurring both at the WYO and around town.
“He’s one of those guys that, if we have a need, we can always go to Bruce,” Butler said. “He’s always extremely generous and supportive of WYO Theater stuff.”