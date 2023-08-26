SHERIDAN — Through A Christmas Carol and saving the WYO, Craig Johnson and Bruce Burns earned recognition from The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center with the Lotus Award.

The WYO Theater has presented the Lotus Award to 11 people since 2016; recipients are typically people who have contributed a great deal of their time volunteering and made financial contributions to the WYO, according to WYO Executive Director Erin Butler.

Tags

Recommended for you