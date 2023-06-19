Johnson, Davidweb.jpg
David Johnson is the new executive director of Rooted in Wyoming.

SHERIDAN — Rooted in Wyoming announced David Johnson as its new executive director. He brings vast experience in agriculture, plant breeding, agricultural policy, international research and development and business management, according to a press release.

Originally from Nebraska, David has a Bachelor of Science in agriculture and a Master of Science in agronomy, both from the University of Wyoming and a Doctorate in agronomy and plant genetics from the University of Arizona. He most recently served as deputy director of general research with the World Vegetable Center and has international experience throughout Asia and Africa. That experience will help RiW as they continue to expand to meet the growing needs of Sheridan County and collaborate with organizations across Wyoming.

