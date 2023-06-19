SHERIDAN — Rooted in Wyoming announced David Johnson as its new executive director. He brings vast experience in agriculture, plant breeding, agricultural policy, international research and development and business management, according to a press release.
Originally from Nebraska, David has a Bachelor of Science in agriculture and a Master of Science in agronomy, both from the University of Wyoming and a Doctorate in agronomy and plant genetics from the University of Arizona. He most recently served as deputy director of general research with the World Vegetable Center and has international experience throughout Asia and Africa. That experience will help RiW as they continue to expand to meet the growing needs of Sheridan County and collaborate with organizations across Wyoming.
“Our goal is to help equip communities with the resources needed to cultivate gardens and connect to local food, ensuring food and nutrition security for everyone in Wyoming,” Johnson said.
The Sheridan County community will find David implementing RiW’s strategic plan, including creating opportunities and spaces for food security, optimizing internal operations at RiW headquarters, and delivering impactful collaborative programs.
“Kathi and I are so happy to be back living in Wyoming,” Johnson said. “I am blessed to join the RiW community to help create opportunities and spaces for food security that connect Wyoming communities through local food production and consumption. The RiW family of program beneficiaries, students, teachers, volunteers and donors is an amazing team.”
Johnson joins RiW during one of their busiest seasons. The organization plans several collaborative garden builds, including a garden at Easter Seals with Titos Vodka and a geodesic dome at John C. Schiffer Collaborative School in partnership with Craftco Manufacturing in the coming months.
“David’s extensive background in agricultural research will play a large role in positively affecting food education in our community,” said RiW Chair Olivia Koltiska. “We are thrilled and deeply honored to have him join our team, as his unwavering passion for this domain is truly inspiring. We eagerly anticipate the invaluable contributions he will make, leveraging his profound expertise and knowledge.”
RiW is a nonprofit organization that connects communities through local food. We envision a future where every community in Wyoming can grow its food. Learn more about RiW and volunteer opportunities at rootedinwyoming.org.