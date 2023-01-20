SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office recently promoted Lt. Devereaux Johnson to undersheriff.
Johnson’s primary responsibility will be leading the patrol division within the sheriff’s office. He will stand in for Sheriff Levi Dominguez as needed.
Johnson began his law enforcement career with the Sheridan Police Department in 2015. In 2018, he was hired as a patrol deputy for the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office where he quickly rose through the ranks as a corporal, sergeant and now patrol lieutenant.
Johnson grew up in Gillette and joined the military upon his high school graduation. He served as a U.S. Marine where he was deployed twice, once to Japan and once to Afghanistan. While working full time as a law enforcement officer, Johnson completed his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice.
“Devereaux is very well respected at the sheriff’s office and within the law enforcement community in Sheridan County,” Sheriff Levi Dominguez said. “He is the perfect example of what servant leadership is, and we as a community will benefit tremendously with Devereaux’s leadership at the forefront of the sheriff’s office patrol division.”
When Johnson is not at work, he enjoys spending time with his wife, Cassidy, and their 2-year-old daughter, Layla.