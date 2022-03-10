CHEYENNE — Redistricting work continues in the final days of the Wyoming Legislature’s budget session. As of Wednesday, three conference committee meetings had been held, with a fourth scheduled for Thursday morning.
Slowly but surely, the group of six legislators, including Sen. Dave Kinskey, R-Sheridan, is making progress. During its first conference committee meeting on March 8, the committee decided to proceed with the 62 representative/31 senator model approved by the House. The Senate had voted to stick with the current model of 60 representatives and 30 senators.
Sen. Bill Landen, R-Casper, noted the 62/31 plan had relatively few out-of-deviation problem areas compared to the 60/30 plan, and he was hopeful the group could find mutually agreeable solutions to the problem areas.
“Let’s work that plan and see where we can get that plan to,” Landen said on March 8. “If we can’t get that plan to the finish line in the minds of all six of us, we can always tumble back over and look at the other plan.”
“We’ve got to pick something to bring to the table and start working on, and this seems like a good place to start,” Kinskey said during the first conference committee meeting.
During the third meeting in the evening of March 9, the group provided potential amendments to that model, including a map of Sheridan and Johnson counties.
The Sheridan County plan presented by Kinskey fixes a key problem many local legislators have had with the 62-31 plan: the movement of the Arvada/Clearmont region from House District 40, represented by Rep. Barry Crago, R-Buffalo, into House District 52, represented by Rep. Bill Fortner, R-Gillette.
Moving Arvada/Clearmont into a Campbell County voting district was initially proposed as a way to meet the redistricting goal of having each district with a standard deviation of plus or minus 5%. As such, all four districts are out of deviation in Kinskey’s plan, ranging from 5.02% in House District 40 to 6.79% in House District 29, represented by Rep. Mark Kinner, R-Sheridan.
Any time a House district is outside deviation, the state is in violation of the 14th Amendment — the Equal Protection Clause — and is at risk for potential lawsuits and litigation from underrepresented constituents, said Sen. Charles Scott, R-Casper.
Kinskey said he knew his plan wasn’t perfect. However, it is the best deviation the region can hope for without moving Arvada and Clearmont to Campbell County, he said.
“We know we’re going to have deviation,” Kinskey said March 8. “We’re trying to see if we can minimize that deviation as much as possible in a way that’s satisfactory to the delegation.”
The conference committee has yet to vote on any of the proposed amendments to the 62-31 plan. Once the committee approves a plan, legislators must present the plan before both bodies for a concurrence vote to ensure they agree with the changes made to the bill. The body still hopes to have redistricting work completed by the final day of the session Friday.