DAYTON — The Tongue River Valley Joint Powers Board is asking for $25,000 each from Dayton, Ranchester and Sheridan County School District 1, for a grand total of $75,000.
Peter Clark, chair of the Tongue River Valley Joint Powers Board, said the funding requests were necessitated by “cash flow issues.”
With fewer people connecting to the pipeline than initially anticipated, the joint powers board has not received the revenue it needs to pay its bills — most importantly $10,000 a month in interest on its 37-year and $5.7 million loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Clark said roughly 100 connections to the pipeline were needed before the board could pay its bills without additional assistance. Currently, there are roughly 61 connections, he said.
Clark said several issues had delayed connection to the pipeline for residents.
“The first one was when our initial bid for the installation of service lines came in over twice what was estimated,” Clark said. “We had a lot of people who dropped out due to that cost. And then, when we couldn’t get our gas meters due to supply chain issues, we had close to 30 people who decided to push their connections to spring or summer, because they had already bought their propane to get them through the winter.”
Clark said he was confident the board could make it to 100 connections by this spring and summer, and the funding request is anticipated to be “a one-time thing.”
“Now that we’re heading toward spring, I fully expect connections to pick up again,” Clark said.
Clark said Ranchester Town Council and school district officials have expressed a willingness to provide the funding. The Dayton Town Council considered the issue during its Feb. 16 meeting and ultimately decided to table the discussion until the March 7 meeting so councilors would have more time to consider the request.
The request spurred a strong reaction from Dayton Councilor Clifford Reed. Reed argued the joint powers board was “a doomed project from day one” and said it was time for someone else — like Montana-Dakota Utilities — to take over operation of the pipeline.
“If we let this go bankrupt and MDU takes ownership of it, I feel personally it’s a win-win for the people of this town,” Reed said. “Financially, they’re going to get their gas put in for half the cost…Personally, I would like to see it go bankrupt ASAP for the benefit of the citizens of this town.”
Reed’s speech drew a strong reaction from the audience at the Dayton meeting, including Joey Sheeley.
“We’ve spent a lot of time and money working on this project,” Sheeley said. “Bankrupting it is a terrible idea.”
Clark acknowledged MDU’s natural gas in Sheridan is indeed cheaper than what is provided through the joint powers board in the valley — the board is essentially purchasing gas from MDU and reselling it with an additional $25 fee to service the loan, he said. But the loan would still have to be paid one way or the other, Clark said, and valley residents would likely not see a significant decrease in costs if MDU took over the lines.
“They would probably charge the same amount for the gas, and they would still have to find a way to pay for the system,” Clark said. “So I really don’t think there would be a significant change in cost.”
Clark said he had no backup plan if he is unable to receive the $75,000 from the towns and school district.
“They’re our partners on this project, and they’re about the only sources I can go to when I need immediate funding,” Clark said. “If it doesn’t work out, I don’t really have anywhere else to turn.”